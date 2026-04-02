New Edition Legends Michael Bivins & Ronnie DeVoe Share Tour Secrets

The unique concert format features artists sharing the stage throughout the night, creating an unforgettable show.

Staying physically fit and disciplined is crucial for the demanding choreography and long performances.

The group's brotherly bond has grown stronger over the years, allowing them to work through challenges and deliver great shows.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Legends were in the building on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show as Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition stopped by to talk about their latest tour and the legacy they continue to build. Known as pioneers of the modern boy band sound, New Edition helped shape R&B and pop music for decades, and their latest tour proves they still know how to put on a show that keeps fans on their feet.

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The group is currently touring alongside Toni Braxton and Boyz II Men, delivering a concert experience that feels more like a celebration than a traditional lineup. According to Ronnie DeVoe, the show has grown into something special because of its unique format. Instead of each act performing separately, the artists share the stage, joining one another throughout the night.

Once audiences realized the show wasn’t the typical open middle headliner structure, excitement quickly spread. Fans began packing arenas, and the tour even set records in some cities. One standout moment happened in Birmingham, where the show became one of the highest grossing events at the venue in decades.

For Michael Bivins, the magic behind the show goes beyond just performing hits. He explained that the artists wanted to recreate the feeling of classic Motown tours, where groups like The Temptations and The Supremes performed together and delivered unforgettable entertainment. Bringing that energy back to modern audiences has been a goal they’ve discussed for years.

Even after decades in the business, performing at such a high level takes discipline. Ronnie shared that staying active is key to keeping up with the demanding choreography and long shows. He credited early training routines from their youth that focused on stamina and fitness, which still influence how they prepare today.

“People expect more than just singing,” he explained. “It’s about how you look, how you move, and making sure fans get their money’s worth.”

While much has stayed the same over the years, one thing that has changed is the bond between the group members. Michael said the brotherhood has grown stronger with time. Where they once may have brushed off certain issues, they now check on one another and make sure everyone is doing well both personally and professionally.

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That unity shows up on stage, especially when all six members perform together. Despite past disagreements or tense moments, the group has learned how to work through challenges and keep their focus on delivering great performances.

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When asked about the most physically demanding songs to perform, Ronnie admitted that certain classics still push them to their limits. Songs like “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Rub You the Right Way” require nonstop energy and movement, making them some of the toughest moments of the show.

The conversation also turned to favorite songs from their legendary catalog. Both Michael and Ronnie agreed that “Can You Stand the Rain” remains one of the most meaningful songs they’ve performed. Ronnie also gave special recognition to “Poison,” calling it one of the standout tracks that still excites fans every time it plays.

As the tour continues through major cities like Atlanta, New Orleans, and Houston, fans can expect the same dedication and excitement that has defined New Edition for years. For Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe, the motivation remains simple: seeing fans leave happy and full of memories is what makes it all worthwhile.

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New Edition Legends Michael Bivins & Ronnie DeVoe Share Tour Secrets was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com