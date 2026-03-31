Light & Protective: 7 Lightweight Moisturizers To Consider For A Healthy Skin Barrier

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty

Once the weather shifts from blistering winds to a spring breeze, then you know it’s time to ditch your rich face creams for lightweight moisturizers. There’s no disputing that moisturizer is a year-round essential. However, skipping it can lead to multiple issues, including dryness and itchy, flaky skin. That said, choosing the right formula for the climate is key to keeping your canvas in check.

Every beauty maven knows that rich moisturizer formulas come in clutch during the chilly season. They work to shield your skin barrier while locking in hydration to keep dryness at bay. However, as temperatures rise, it’s essential to welcome lightweight moisturizers into the fold — think gel- or water-based formulas. You can trust that these options will provide your skin with the moisture it needs without the fear of greasy skin or clogged pores.

Of course, not all moisturizers are created equal. Some formulas promise a lightweight feel but neglect to nourish your skin. On the other hand, there are formulas that live up to the hype on the hydration front, but they fail to seal in moisture. This is why it’s best to look for lightweight moisturizers that combine emollients and occlusives for the perfect balance.

Love Shop? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Is your lightweight moisturizer collection in need of a refresh? As always, you’ve come to the right place. In honor of NYC warming up (finally!), we’ve compiled a list of seven lightweight moisturizers for you to shop. Whether you’re partial to K-beauty picks, looking for a moisturizer-sunscreen hybrid, or in need of a formula tailored to oily skin, these essentials will put your mind and skin at ease.

Happy Shopping, beauties!

All products are independently selected by our editors. Please note: We may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.