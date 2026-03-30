Why The Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Case Is Bigger Than Immigration

Trump administration argues Fourteenth Amendment is outdated, wants to restrict citizenship to children of citizens/residents.

Opponents warn limiting birthright citizenship could create stateless children, restrict access to rights and services.

Source: Dennis Macdonald / Getty

The Supreme Court birthright citizenship case will move forward with a critical step on April 1. According to NPR, the Court will hear arguments on whether all children born in the United States should continue to automatically receive citizenship, a right long protected under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. While a final decision may take months, the outcome could significantly reshape this long-standing constitutional principle, crumbling its foundation.

Why is the Trump administration against birthright citizenship?

In January, Trump signed an executive order on the first day of his second term, aiming to limit birthright citizenship. The order would grant automatic citizenship only to children with at least one parent who is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident. He argues that the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution does not guarantee citizenship to everyone born in the U.S.

Supporters of the policy say the case is about redefining citizenship. According to NBC News, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the case gives the Court the chance to “restore the meaning of citizenship in the United States to its original public meaning.”

Why is the Supreme Court’s birthright citizenship case happening?

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Birthright citizenship has been part of the Constitution since 1868, when the Fourteenth Amendment was adopted to protect formerly enslaved people after the Civil War. Section 1 clearly states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

The Trump administration argues that this clause is outdated and has been misused, particularly in cases involving undocumented immigrants. Critics, however, warn that changing it could have serious consequences for families trying to build a life in the U.S.

Here’s why some people are challenging the move.

Legal challenges are already underway. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyer Cody Wofsy told NBC News on March 29 that the case goes beyond immigration. It’s a threat to constitutional rights. The ACLU is one of many leading organizations challenging the case. A coalition of Democratic-led states has also filed a federal lawsuit against the executive order.

“At a fundamental level, this case is about an attempt to strip citizenship from the children of immigrants who have always been citizens of the U.S.”

Opponents of limiting birthright citizenship also warn of broader risks. Without it, some children could become stateless, meaning they have no citizenship at all, especially if their parents’ home country doesn’t automatically grant citizenship. This can limit access to education, healthcare, and basic rights, and could create generations of people born in the U.S. who are never fully recognized as citizens.

To support its argument, the Trump administration has pointed to the case of Elk v. Wilkins. In that case, John Elk, a member of what is now the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, tried to register to vote in 1880. He argued that he was a U.S. citizen because he was born in U.S. territory and had separated himself from his tribe.

However, the Supreme Court ruled against him in 1884, stating that Native Americans at the time were not automatically granted birthright citizenship. The Court said they had the same status as “the children of subjects of any foreign government born within the domain of that government.”

Are U.S. citizens against or for birthright citizenship? Here’s what the data says.

Public opinion on birthright citizenship remains divided. A June 2025 Pew Research report found that about half of U.S. adults believe children born in the U.S. to undocumented parents should receive citizenship, while 49% believe they should not.

At the same time, a December 2025 survey from the Public Religion Research Institute found that two-thirds of Americans support granting citizenship “regardless of their parents’ citizenship status.” The study also found that 60% of Americans believe undocumented immigrants should have a pathway to citizenship if they meet certain requirements.

Online discussions reflect similar divisions. Some people have pointed to the country’s immigrant roots. One Reddit user wrote:

“We as a country have been built by generations of immigrants, plenty of them were born here to illegal immigrants, but that doesn’t mean they can’t contribute to society.“

They added, “America is unique in that we are a nation consisting almost entirely of immigrants and descendants of immigrants who arrived within the last few hundred years; it would be wrong to deny the privilege of American citizenship and force people to be deported to a country they have never lived in.”

Wednesday’s case could redefine the future of birthright citizenship.

SEE MORE:

The History Of Birthright Citizenship And Its Connection To Slavery

States Sue Trump Administration Over Birthright Citizenship Order

Why The Supreme Court's Birthright Citizenship Case Is Bigger Than Immigration was originally published on newsone.com