Best Songs Written by Eric Bellinger
14 Best Songs Written by Eric Bellinger That Prove His Pen Is Elite
- Eric Bellinger has written songs for major artists like Usher, Chris Brown, and Justin Bieber.
- His songwriting demonstrates a deep understanding of feel, groove, and emotion in R&B and pop music.
- Bellinger's versatile writing style can adapt to different genres and artist styles, from retro-inspired grooves to intimate ballads.
Eric Bellinger has quietly been everywhere in R&B and pop. He’s the guy in the room helping shape hooks, melodies, and moments you swear you’ve heard a thousand times. And yet, a lot of listeners still don’t realize how many big records have his name in the credits.
From late-night R&B to glossy radio smashes, his writing proves he understands feel, groove, and emotion on a different level. When you line up the songs he’s written, the picture is clear: Eric isn’t just nice with the pen, he’s essential to the sound of the last decade and change.
So instead of just talking about his talent, let’s show the receipts. Here are 14 of the best songs written by Eric Bellinger and why each one hits so hard.
“Lemme See” – Usher feat. Rick Ross
Sleek, late-night R&B with a hypnotic hook that feels tailor-made for Usher’s cool flex.
“New Flame” – Chris Brown feat. Usher & Rick Ross
Big, emotional R&B single energy with a sing-along chorus built for summer playlists.
“Fine China” – Chris Brown
Retro-inspired, MJ-flavored groove where the melody and phrasing feel instantly classic.
“Love More” – Chris Brown feat. Nicki Minaj
A club-ready hook that cuts through loud production and sticks in your head after one listen.
“Right Here” – Justin Bieber feat. Drake
Intimate, low-key writing that lets both artists sit in a softer, more vulnerable pocket.
“Thought of You” – Justin Bieber
Bright, melodic pop with emotional lyrics that still feel lightweight enough for radio.
“Think Like a Man” – Jennifer Hudson & Ne‑Yo feat. Rick Ross
Big movie-soundtrack energy with confident, grown lyrics and a huge hook.
“Without You” – Brandy
Emotional, mid-tempo R&B that plays to Brandy’s layered-vocal strengths and deep tone.
“Lemme See (Remix)” – Usher
Same core idea, but the writing proves flexible enough to stand up to a new spin.
“You Don’t Know” – Tank feat. Wale
Slow-burning bedroom R&B with detailed, grown lyrics and a moody feel.
“On Chill” – Wale feat. Jeremih
Smooth, melodic hook that turned into a modern R&B/rap radio staple.
“Leggo” – B. Smyth feat. 2 Chainz
Youthful, catchy record with a chorus that feels built for early-2010s radio.
“No Fun” – TGT
Grown-man R&B with harmonies and writing that lean into classic male-group drama.
“3Way” – Teyana Taylor feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Eric Bellinger
Bold, intimate concept with playful, detailed lyrics that still feel smooth.
14 Best Songs Written by Eric Bellinger That Prove His Pen Is Elite was originally published on blackamericaweb.com