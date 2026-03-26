Iran Rejects US Terms To End War, Offers Terms Of Its Own

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There’s been a lot of confusion around how peace talks between the U.S. and Iran are going — or if they’re going at all — with President Donald Trump claiming, “We have had very, very strong talks,” and “points of agreement,” and the Iranian government mostly denying the “talks” are even happening.

Well, on Wednesday, Iran’s government rejected Trump’s proposal to end the war his administration and the Israeli government started completely unprovoked, and offered its own terms to end the conflict.

According to NPR, the U.S.’s initial terms for ending its attacks on Iran included a requirement that the Iranian government commit to never pursuing nuclear weapons and dismantling any existing nuclear capabilities. However, that was reportedly an early version of the proposal, and many changes have been made since, though it’s unclear what they were. Either way, the Pakistani government, which is allied with both the U.S. and Iran, delivered the administration’s proposal, as the Associated Press reported.

So, Iran rejected the president’s proposal — which appears to be more of a list of concessions the nation the U.S. attacked is supposed to make — and offered a list of its own terms, which seem to revolve around restitution and simply being left the hell alone in the future.

From NPR:

Multiple Iranian diplomatic offices shared the government’s demands on social media after Iran’s state Press TV first reported them, citing an Iranian senior political security official. The demands include safeguards against future attacks on Iran, the payment of war reparations to the country and a recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

As we previously reported, the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passageway out of the Persian Gulf that nations use to transport huge amounts of oil and natural gas, is under the control of the Iranian government, and Trump has been seeking the help of NATO allies to get it reopened, only to be rebuffed by those nations, who say they didn’t start this war, and they weren’t even consulted by the U.S. and Israeli governments when they began launching their attacks.

This is why we don’t just start random international wars without reason or an exit plan, folks.

Vote in competent leaders next time to avoid these calamities.

SEE ALSO:

From Groceries To Cyberattacks: How The Iran War Is Affecting The US

Iran War Already Increasing Gas Prices, Mortgage Rates

Top Counterterrorism Official Joe Kent Resigns Over Iran War

State Department Warns Americans To ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ Due To Iran War









Iran Rejects US Terms To End War, Offers Terms Of Its Own was originally published on newsone.com