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Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026

Explore A list of the most dangerous cities in the United States, highlighting places known for higher crime levels.

Published on March 24, 2026

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Source: Genaro Molina / Getty

High crime rates often highlight underlying challenges such as economic disparities, social tensions, and the effectiveness of local law enforcement. Recognizing these patterns can inform targeted policies and community initiatives aimed at reducing violence and improving overall well-being.

The following list presents the most dangerous cities in the United States rates based on recent data. It’s important to note that while this list provide insight into dangerousness U.S. cities, they don’t encompass the full spectrum of safety or quality of life in these cities.

Factors such as community initiatives, economic development, and local governance play significant roles in shaping the overall environment.

See the most dangerous cities in the U.S.

1. Mephis, Tennessee

    2. Oakland, California

      3. St. Louis, Missouri

      4. Baltimore, Maryland

      5. Detroit, Michigan

      6. Alexandria, Louisiana

      7. Cleveland, Ohio

      8. New Orleans, Louisiana

      9. Monroe, Louisiana

      10. Pueblo, Colorado

      11. Anniston, Alabama

      12. Little Rock, Arkansas

      13. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

      14. Tacoma, Washington

      15. Birmingham, Alabama

      16. Atlantic City, New Jersey

      17. Camden, New Jersey

      18. Springfield, Missouri

      19. Albuquerque, New Mexico

      20. Kansas City, Missouri

      21. Louisville, Kentucky

      22. Canton, Ohio

      23. Dayton, Ohio

      24. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

      25. Minneapolis, Minnesota

      Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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