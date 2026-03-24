Innsbrook, VA Named One of the ‘Best Places To Live in America’

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Innsbrook has just been named one of the Best Places to Live in America, and that’s big news for a small Richmond suburb of about 8,500 residents. Tucked into Henrico County, Innsbrook is technically a suburb of Richmond, yet it’s close enough that a downtown commute still feels very manageable. It has a dense suburban vibe, where most people own their homes, streets are walkable by Richmond standards, and you’re rarely far from bars, restaurants, coffee shops, or parks. So if your daily life already runs along the Broad Street or Short Pump corridor, Innsbrook slides easily into your normal routine.

For families hoping to stay in the Richmond region long term, Innsbrook checks a lot of important boxes. It holds an A+ overall Niche grade, plus top marks for being good for families, strong public schools, lively nightlife, and community diversity. The median household income is around $129,000, and the area earns an A for jobs, thanks to the cluster of corporate offices and regional employers in and around the office park. Median home values sit in the mid‑$400s, which isn’t cheap, but it is still more attainable than many coastal “it” markets.

What truly separates Innsbrook from other Richmond suburbs is its mix of education and diversity. More than two‑thirds of residents hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the community earns an A for diversity as well. You’ll see young professionals, established families, and long‑time Richmonders sharing the same well‑kept streets, neighborhood lakes, and walking trails, with major retail and dining just a few minutes away. For anyone planning a move within RVA, Innsbrook isn’t just where you work anymore; it’s become one of the best places in America to call home.