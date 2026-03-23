Artem Onoprienko

A statue of Christopher Columbus has been installed on the grounds of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, marking the latest move by the Trump administration to recognize the explorer, whose legacy has faced growing criticism in recent years.

The statue is a replica of one that was thrown into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in 2020 during Trump’s first term, amid nationwide protests against systemic racism.

“In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero, and President Trump will ensure he is honored for generations to come,” the White House said in a post on X.

The original statue was pulled down by protesters on July 4, 2020, and tossed into the harbor during demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody. It was one of several Columbus statues vandalized during that period, as critics argued the explorer symbolized the oppression and exploitation of Indigenous peoples in the Americas.

Trump Administration Installs Columbus Statue by White House was originally published on 92q.com