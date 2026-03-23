TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue Link Up for the "It's Iconic" Tour

The tour features legendary hits from each group, including 'No Scrubs,' 'Push It,' and 'Free Your Mind'.

The show is a celebration of resilience and the legacy of these trailblazing female groups.

Tickets and VIP packages, including meet-and-greet opportunities, go on sale starting March 26, 2026.

Source: Live Nation / R1

Three of the most iconic names in hip-hop and R&B—TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue—are joining forces for the first time ever on the “It’s Iconic” North American tour. This groundbreaking collaboration celebrates decades of music, empowerment, and sisterhood, promising fans an unforgettable experience.

The tour kicks off on August 15, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee, and will travel across the U.S. and Canada, hitting major cities like Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Atlanta before wrapping up on October 11 in Concord, California. Atlanta fans can look forward to an electrifying performance on October 2 at the Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park.

What to Expect

Fans can anticipate a night packed with legendary hits, including TLC’s “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” and “Creep,” Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Whatta Man,” and En Vogue’s “Free Your Mind,” “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).”

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The tour is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of resilience, empowerment, and the legacy of these trailblazing groups. “This show is going to be crazy,” Cheryl “Salt” James of Salt-N-Pepa tells PEOPLE. “I feel like this is going to be the most fun touring experience I’ve ever had.”

En Vogue’s Terry Ellis added, “Having all of us come together, it’s a cultural Olympian. They represent resilience and empowerment, and to be a part of that? They’re legends.”

“You’re legends,” said TLC’s Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

“We’re all legends!” James said.

Tickets and VIP Packages

Tickets for the “It’s Iconic” tour go on sale starting March 26, 2026, with presales beginning March 24. VIP packages will include meet-and-greet opportunities with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, premium seating, and exclusive merchandise tied to TLC.

Aug. 15 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

– Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater Aug. 18 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair Grandstand

– Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair Grandstand Aug. 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

– Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center Aug. 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

– Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center Aug. 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

– Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre Aug. 24 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

– Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake Aug. 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC

– Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC Aug. 28 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

– Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena Aug. 30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

– Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center Aug. 31 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

– Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater Sept. 2 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

– Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre Sept. 3 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

– Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater Sept. 5 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fairgrounds

– St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fairgrounds Sept. 8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

– Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Sept. 10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

– Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center Sept. 12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

– Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center Sept. 13 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

– Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Sept. 15 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

– Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater Sept. 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

– Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live Sept. 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

– Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Sept. 19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

– Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Sept. 20 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

– Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater Sept. 23 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

– Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Sept. 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

– Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

– Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater Sept. 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

– Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP Sept. 30 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

– Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre Oct. 2 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

– Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Oct. 4 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

– The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Oct. 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

– Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Oct. 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

– Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Oct. 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

– Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas Oct. 10 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

– Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome Oct. 11 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see these legendary groups share the stage. Grab your tickets and get ready for a night of nostalgia, empowerment, and unforgettable music!

TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue Link Up for the "It's Iconic" Tour was originally published on majicatl.com