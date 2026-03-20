I Yelled “Let’s Go Bob!” At Zendaya At Black Women In Hollywood — And It Went Viral

Covering intense red carpets requires bold moves to stand out and deliver for the company.

Complimenting Zendaya's hairstyle led to a fun, engaging interaction that resonated with fans.

The reporter's viral video success shows how a single moment can create lasting impact.

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

If you’ve come across the video of a reporter yelling “let’s go bob,” hyping Zendaya’s haircut on the red carpet, we must confess — it was me.

As HelloBeautiful’s Social Producer and Manager tasked with covering the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Honors, it was my duty to leave there with something (word to Denzel).

Covering red carpets is somewhat of an entertainment armageddon, and this event is quite the task because there are SO many stars walking on the carpet, sometimes at the same time — and we want to talk to them all!

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This year’s honorees were Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Chase Infiniti, and the women of Sinners: Zinzi Coogler, Ruth E. Carter, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Shunika Terry, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and Hannah Beachler.

And those were just the honorees. Attendees included Teyana Taylor, Jurnee Smollett, Coco Jones, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, Marsai Martin, Ryan Destiny, Tia Mowry, and so many more. The fellas were ALSO in the building, including Delroy Lindo, Aldis Hodge, Boris Kodjoe, Ryan Coogler, and Michael B. Jordan, who — cue the heartbreak — sadly didn’t walk the carpet.

Another superstar attendee was none other than Zendaya, who is back on the scene on a press tour for the A24 film The Drama, starring her and Robert Pattinson.

Since the film is set around a wedding, the actress, who has revolutionized themed dressing for press tours with image architect Law Roach, stepped on the carpet in a vintage white Caché flower dress — famously worn by Whitney Houston for a 1987 promotional shoot and Carrie Bradshaw in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. It’s safe to say that it was a MOMENT when the Challengers star stepped onto the carpet in a pair of Christian Louboutin “So Kate” heels that should be renamed “So Zendaya” at this point.

The former Disney star has been historically private about her relationship with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, and recently there have been rumors that the young couple secretly tied the knot, with Law Roach seemingly confirming the nuptials in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

With ongoing wedding rumors swirling, new movies, and fans just being excited about the 29-year-old’s return, the energy was high when she walked onto the ESSENCE carpet.

I knew I had to activate my own bob and shift into high gear to capture the moment. I didn’t have a strong feeling that she would stop for an interview, so I had to act fast as she was posing for flicks.

The other media darlings on the carpet and I started to call her name — you know how Black women love to hype each other up. I decided to take it a bit further and compliment her new haircut, a bob, and called out “Let’s go, bob!” and proceeded to add a couple other “bobs” in rhythm.

To my luck, me screaming about her bob elicited a positive response, and Zendaya even started to do a little dance, putting her hand on her head, which made me certain that she was picking up what I was putting down.

Red carpets are intense, and there’s a lot of pressure to deliver when your company sends you to these elite and luxurious spaces.

I wanted to do a good job, to prove that it was worth it. And it was.

When the video was posted onto our socials, it blew up. It was even picked up by popular platforms like Pop Crave.

If you’ve learned anything from this experience, I hope you take away that sometimes all you need is a moment. Sometimes it’s okay to be bold because that’s where the magic happens.

This is only the beginning of a long press run for the Euphoria star, who is booked and busy with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Dune Part 3, both releasing in 2026. So maybe we’ll catch Zendaya and her bob sometime soon.

Until then, let’s work on adding “let’s go bob” into the pop culture lexicon.

I Yelled “Let’s Go Bob!” At Zendaya At Black Women In Hollywood — And It Went Viral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com