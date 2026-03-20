Did You Know Spike Lee Produced These Movies?

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When most people talk about Spike Lee movies, they think about the joints he directed, from “Do the Right Thing” to “Malcolm X” and “BlacKkKlansman.” But Spike Lee’s movie legacy is bigger than his director credits, thanks to a long list of films he has produced or executive produced through his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks banner.

As his influence grew, he expanded his 40 Acres, and backed projects beyond his own filmography. In 2019, after decades in the industry, he finally won a competitive Oscar for “BlacKkKlansman.” That win only confirmed a legacy that was already secure.

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Yet Lee’s impact doesn’t end with the movies he directs. Through 40 Acres and a Mule, he’s also produced or executive produced a number of titles that fans may not immediately connect to him. His name may not appear in the “Directed by” line, but it’s still there in the credits. That credit often helps get these projects made and seen.