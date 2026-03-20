ABC Cancels “The Bachelorette” Over Horrifying Abuse Video
In a stunning turn of events, ABC cancelled the latest season of “The Bachelorette” just before it’s airing this weekend after a horrific video of Taylor Frankie Paul committing domestic violence to her child’s father and her daughter. TMZ acquired the video and posted it on their website prompting a major wave of backlash which prompted Disney to make a statement and eventually cancel the season while incurring loses in the millions.
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