10 Spring Nail Colors And Trends That Scream Soft Life

Source: Mariia Demchenko / Getty Spring is slowly creeping in, and it’s time to give your nails that soft touch to complement the change in weather. Think dreamy nail colors, barely-there designs, and finishes that feel clean, effortless, and a little luxurious. If you’re ready to romanticize your manicure, here are 10 Spring nail trends and colors that are must-tries this season, and absolutely scream soft life. 1. Strawberry Milk Nails This trend is the ultimate soft-girl staple. A sheer, milky pink with just enough gloss, strawberry milk nails give that “your nails but better” vibe. They’re delicate, feminine, and go with literally everything in your closet.

2. Coconut Milk Nails If pink isn’t your thing, coconut milk nails offer a creamy, translucent white alternative. They feel fresh, clean, and slightly beachy, like a spring reset in manicure form.

3. Pearl Nails Love Nails? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Out of all the Spring nail trends, pearl finishes are having a major moment right now. With a subtle shimmer that catches the light just right, pearl nails add a soft, elegant glow without being over the top. Think quiet luxury, but for your hands.

4. French Manicure Nails A classic design and neutral for the girls who still want softness. French manicure nails bring in warm tones that feel grounded yet chic, perfect for transitioning from winter into spring. You can add a little edge to this simple design by opting for pointed nail tips like the ones in this cool video.

5. Minimal Design Nails Soft life = less is more. Minimal nail art, tiny dots, fine lines, or negative space, keeps things simple but still intentional. It’s giving “effortless beauty” without trying too hard.

6. Cloudy Air Nails Light, dreamy, and just a little ethereal, this trend is all about soft whites and airy finishes. As celebrity nail artist Ami Streets told Vogue on March 4, expect “soft, airy cloud-like white” nails inspired by the Pantone shade Cloud Dancer. Celebrity nail artist Eri Ishizu agrees and suggests adding a sheer white for your go-to look, think milky bases like OPI’s Funny Bunny or Essie’s Marshmallow.

7. Cherry Red Nails A red nail never goes out of style, but this spring, it’s getting a brighter, softer twist. Playful yet bold, cherry red adds a pop of color while still feeling light. Go for vibrant shades like OPI’s Big Apple Red or Chanel’s Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour Incendaire for that glossy, statement finish.

8. Earth Tone Nails Muted greens, soft browns, and warm neutrals are perfect for a grounded spring look. Shades like OPI’s All Heal Queen Mother Earth feel calming and pair beautifully with shorter, natural nails, especially if you’re giving your nails a break from gels.

9. Soft Cat Eye Nails Cat eye nails are getting a softer makeover this season. Instead of bold, high-contrast shimmer, think diffused light-reflecting finishes that create a subtle, velvety glow. It’s mesmerizing, but still understated.