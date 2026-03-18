Build Bridges with Jackie’s Restaurant and Kiss Richmond March 28

Source: Kiss Richmond / Radio One

Richmond is getting a powerful mix of food, connection, and community as KISS Richmond teams up with Jackie’s Restaurant and Community Clovia for the “Break Bread and Build Bridges Buffet.” The special gathering is set for Saturday, March 28 from 12pm to 2pm at Jackie’s on Laburnum, creating a space where families and neighbors can come together for more than just a meal.



This experience is designed to bring families and communities together for wholesome fun to dine, dance, learn, reflect and intentionally plan for the future. Join us Saturday March 28th, 2026 12pm-2pm Jackie’s on Laburnum. Register here the fist 25 people will receive lunch courtesy of Community Clovia!



Please note you may only register one time and the lunch is provided for one person



CLICK HERE TO REGISTER