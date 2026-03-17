Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

The Academy Responds To Teyana Taylor’s Security Guard “Shove”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expressed regret over the physical altercation between awards show security and Teyana Taylor, who was there as the Best Supporting Actress nominee.

Published on March 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expressed regret over the physical altercation between awards show security and Teyana Taylor. Taylor, who was there as the Best Supporting Actress nominee for the top winner “One Battle After Another” was temporarily denied access back to the stage by a security guard after they won the best picture award. The Academy praised Taylor for her grace and stated that the incident was unacceptable and wouldn’t happen again.

See story here

Related Tags

Academy Awards teyana taylor

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close