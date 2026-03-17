The Academy Responds To Teyana Taylor’s Security Guard “Shove”
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expressed regret over the physical altercation between awards show security and Teyana Taylor. Taylor, who was there as the Best Supporting Actress nominee for the top winner “One Battle After Another” was temporarily denied access back to the stage by a security guard after they won the best picture award. The Academy praised Taylor for her grace and stated that the incident was unacceptable and wouldn’t happen again.
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