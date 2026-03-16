JD Vance Opposes War On Iran, But Won't Say So Publicly

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

Because Vice president JD Vance is a spineless MAGA understudy who would rather climb the GOP ladder by perpetually humping the president’s leg rather than have a mind of his own, he has publicly defended President Donald Trump’s strikes against Iran, which, according to a preliminary investigation that is still ongoing, includes the supposedly accidental missile strike on an Iranian elementary school that reportedly killed 175 people, the overwhelming majority of whom were children.

However, according to White House officials, Vance made his opposition to Trump’s operations in Iran clear, leading up to the initial attack.

According to Politico, one senior official, who was granted anonymity to speak about the vice president’s views, claimed Vance is “skeptical” of what good the strikes are doing, is “worried about success” and “just opposes” the war on Iran. A second senior Trump official said Vance’s “role is to provide the president and the administration, you know, all points of views of what could happen from many different angles and, you know, he does that. But once the decision has been made, he’s fully on board.”

I suppose one could argue that a true sycophant wouldn’t question the president’s judgement at all — and we all know Trump handpicked Cabinet members and other appointees who would serve as part of his MAGA hivemind, this time around — but a stooge is still a stooge, even if he questions the messiah, if he’s just going to go along to get along in the face of certain disaster.

From Politico:

It is not the first time Vance has appeared to differ from Trump over U.S. military action. When the U.S. bombed the Houthis early last year, Vance wrote in a thought-to-be-secret Signal chat with other administration officials that he thought the move was a “mistake.” And it comes amid a years-long paper trail of public remarks documenting the reasons it is not in the U.S.’s interest to go to war with Iran. The fresh example of a policy divide between the two men comes as Trump has cited a role for both Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio – who is publicly more aligned with the president on Iran – on a 2028 ticket.

And there it is…

Who cares if kids are dying by the hundreds in a war that has already cost the U.S. $11.3 billion in the first six days — at a time when our economy had already been tariff-ied into troubled waters — when all Vance has to do is keep his trap shut in public to possibly ascend to the No. 1 seat in the Oval Office?

Of course, to let Vance’s spokesperson and other Trump officials tell it, the media and other agitators are just trying to “drive a wedge between Trump and Vance, who they say is still falling in line like a good little stooge.

“The Vice President has been the focus of constant leaks left and right by people trying to project their views onto him,” Vance spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk said. “And as a result, there have been countless inconsistent accounts of the Vice President’s views published, which shows the mainstream media has no idea what they’re talking about.”

“The Vice President, a proud member of the President’s national security team, keeps his counsel to the President private,” Kirk added.

“Efforts to drive a wedge between President Trump and Vice President Vance are totally misguided, said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly. “The President listens to a host of opinions from his talented national security team and ultimately makes decisions based on what is best for our country and national security. Vice President Vance is a tremendous asset to the President and the entire administration.”

It’s like the administration is full of robots, and they’re asking how dare people imply that Vance’s circuits need to be rewired.

To be fair, Vance doesn’t seem to be in need of much reprogramming.

Good boy, Vance — best bot a cultist could hope for.

SEE ALSO:

VP JD Vance Says ‘Don’t Apologize For Being White’

Trump Supporters, Sycophants Have Trump Derangement Syndrome





JD Vance Opposes War On Iran, But Won't Say So Publicly was originally published on newsone.com