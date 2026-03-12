Titanic-Themed Statue Of Trump And Epstein Erected At National Mall

Source: Probal Rashid / Getty

Here at NewsOne, we appreciate fine art. As Nina Simone once famously said, “An artist’s duty, as far as I’m concerned, is to reflect the times.”

So, I’d like to give a special shout out to a group of citizens who continue to gift the world with fine art that certainly reflects the current political climate in the U.S. — in the form of statues that depict President Donald Trump getting his groove back with his fellow pea in a predatory pod, Jeffrey Epstein, which the group has placed at the National Mall in Washington multiple times.

Y’all, please stop what you’re doing and take a gander at this masterpiece here. You’ll never watch the movie Titanic the same way again.

From the Washington Post:

Spray-painted gold, the work depicts Trump standing behind Epstein and facing the Washington Monument on a replica of the bow of the ill-fated ship in the same pose as the movie’s lead characters, Jack and Rose. At the base of the nearly 12-foot-tall installation are plaques that read: “The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties and secret nude sketches.” Between the statue and the Capitol are 10 individual banners bearing a photo of Trump and Epstein together and stamped with the words “Make America Safe Again” and the insignia of the Justice Department with the word “Justice” redacted.

OK, guys, if you just snickered to yourself while imagining Epstein letting a frozen-stiff Trump sink in frozen waters when there was enough room for both of them on the wreckage floating in the sea — shame on you!

Last September, we reported that a 12-foot faux-bronze statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands was erected at the National Mall by a group that calls itself the Secret Handshake, which the Post indicates is the same group responsible for the golden statue.

Apparently, the golden statue is actually the third of the group’s installments linking the president to the billionaire pedophile he and his administration are so desperately trying to distance himself from, despite the two having so much in common.

More from the Post:

The statue, located on Third Street NW between Jefferson and Madison drives, is the third placed on the Mall by the artists depicting Trump and Epstein. In January, they placed a massive replica of a birthday note and crude drawing signed with the typed name Donald Trump and a “Donald” signature that was part of a 2003 book of birthday wishes for Epstein. Trump has denied writing the note and has told reporters that the signature is not his.

And some people think the arts are dead. Keep the good work coming, y’all. It’s how our president deserves to be represented. He has more than earned it.

