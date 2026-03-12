How St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Is Saving Kids

Source: General / St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continues to lead the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases by advancing research, treatment, and global access to lifesaving care. The hospital is known around the world for its mission of finding cures and saving children while ensuring families can focus on what matters most. At St. Jude, families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing parents to concentrate on helping their child heal and live.

Thanks to the generosity of donors and supporters, St. Jude researchers have helped transform the outlook for childhood cancer patients. In 1962, the overall childhood cancer survival rate in the United States was just 20 percent. Today, that number has risen to more than 80 percent, a powerful reminder of the progress made through research and community support.

Support from donors also allows the hospital to focus on developing new treatments and sharing breakthroughs with doctors and hospitals around the world. This helps ensure more children in more places have access to the care they need because where a child lives should never determine whether they live.

Every child deserves the chance to grow up, celebrate milestones, and live their best life. By supporting St. Jude, listeners and readers can help make cures possible and continue the mission of saving lives and giving families hope for the future.

