Source: iPowerRichmond / General

There is big news coming out of Richmond as two familiar voices from iPowerRichmond are getting some well deserved recognition.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Beloved radio personalities DJ Dollaz and Big Nat have both been nominated in the annual Style Weekly Best of Richmond awards, highlighting the impact they continue to have on the city’s radio scene and local culture.

Source: Best of Richmond Awards / General

DJ Dollaz has been nominated for Best DJ, a nod to his dedication to bringing energy, music, and community connection to Richmond listeners every day. Meanwhile, Big Nat and The Big Nat Show have been nominated for Best Radio Show, recognizing the show’s strong following and its role as a staple of Richmond radio. Both personalities have built loyal audiences through their authenticity, personality, and commitment to keeping the city entertained and informed.

Source: Best of Richmond AwardsBest of Richmond Awards / General

Now the Richmond community has a chance to show their support. Fans can cast their vote by visiting ipowerrichmond.com and helping DJ Dollaz and Big Nat bring home the title in this year’s Best of Richmond awards.

iPower Stars DJ Dollaz & Big Nat Nominated for Best of Richmond was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com