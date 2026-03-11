Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder Of Rihanna

The 35 yr-old woman who was arrested for shooting at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion has now been charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors hit Ivanna Lisette Ortiz with charges including assault with a semi-automatic firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling. At the time Ortiz fired off 7-10 rounds at the home, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their children were on the property and are blessed to have not been hit by the gunfire.

