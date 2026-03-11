Listen Live
Close
Crime

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder Of Rihanna

The 35 yr-old woman who was arrested for shooting at Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion has now been charged with attempted murder.

Published on March 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 35 yr-old woman who was arrested for shooting at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion has now been charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors hit Ivanna Lisette Ortiz with charges including assault with a semi-automatic firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling. At the time Ortiz fired off 7-10 rounds at the home, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their children were on the property and are blessed to have not been hit by the gunfire.

See full story here

Related Tags

A$AP Rocky Rihanna

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close