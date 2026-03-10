TPUSA FIU Chapter President Steps Down Amid Racist Group Chat Scandal

Source: OLIVIER TOURON / Getty

The president of Florida International University’s Turning Point USA chapter has resigned after a racist, antisemitic and generally bigoted and violent group chat he participated in got leaked. The N-word-slinging TPUSA leader had to go, otherwise people might think the Charlie Kirk-founded group is the white Christian nationalist organization it definitely is.

“The Turning Point USA chapter at Florida International University has been made aware of the recent incident involving chapter leadership,” the organization said in a statement posted to Instagram this week, referring to the chapter’s now-former president, Ian Valdes. “The chapter president has stepped down from leadership, turned over social media, and we are currently reconstituting our leadership team.

“Our chapter remains focused on fostering constructive conversation, supporting our members, and continuing our mission of engaging students in meaningful discussions,” the statement continued.

Notably, the chapter did not bother to be at all specific about why Valdes needed to step down. No mention of him writing in the WhatsApp group chat, “I would def not marry a Jew,” in response to another group member using an antisemitic slur while saying Jewish women are good for sex, “just don’t marry them and procreate.” No mention of the fact that, in the chat Valdes was part of, the N-word was used more than 400 times, and comments were made about all the different ways to kill and commit violent acts against Black people. No mention of all the times women were referred to as “whores” in the chat.

TPUSA didn’t even bother with including the obligatory “racism and antisemitism have no place in this organization” line.

Not that the organization should have included that line — because it would have been a whole lie.

As I noted in our previous report, “TPUSA was founded by a white Christian nationalist community college dropout, who claimed some of the most accomplished Black women in the country were DEI hires who stole jobs from white men because they “lacked the brain power” to do anything else, and became popular by spreading the Caucasian gospel that Black people are inherently violent and dangerous.”

Beyond the fact that the organization was founded by Kirk, it had plans to target HBCUs and force anti-DEI discussions on Black college students. The organization also put together an alternate Super Bowl halftime show just because the show that the overwhelming majority of viewers watched featured a Puerto Rican pop star, who sang his songs in Spanish. Wannabe-white supremacist Jason Whitlock suggested that women should never have been allowed to vote during a TPUSA event in Phoenix in 2023, and that was apparently fine.

These are just a few examples of TPUSA members being bigots, aligning themselves with bigots and lending its platform to bigots because it was founded by a loud and proud bigot.

But sure, we should all be surprised that one of the organization’s chapter presidents and those he associates with online are exactly the kind of people the organization has actually been “fostering.”

Ian Valdes had to go so Turning Point USA could avoid the public scrutiny that would place a mirror in front of it and show it what kind of people it produces, not because it is ashamed of Valdes’ behavior.

These people are pathetic.

TPUSA FIU Chapter President Steps Down Amid Racist Group Chat Scandal was originally published on newsone.com