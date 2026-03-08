Why Everyone Is Talking About The Houston Rodeo Right Now

Lizzo headlined the Rodeo's Black Heritage Day - six years in the making - with a high-energy performance in trendy western attire.

Tina Knowles served up gumbo and business savvy, drawing long lines at her food stand.

Attendees showcased modern takes on Western style, blending tradition and modern cowgirl flair.

Every spring, Houston hosts one of the biggest events in Texas: the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The weeks-long celebration brings together live music, food vendors, community gatherings, and a concert lineup that rivals major festivals.

And this weekend, RodeoHouston is for the culture as it celebrates Black Heritage Day with major star power, standout style, and Black excellence.

We’re talking gumbo from Mama Tina Knowles, country-western style that rivals Cowboy Carter, and stage moments that will bring you to your feet. The rodeo has our social media feeds lit with highlights from across the event.

On March 6, RodeoHouston celebrated Black Heritage Day, recognizing the deep history and contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls in rodeo culture. Fans traveled from across Texas and beyond to take part in the celebration.

And the night’s headliner understood the assignment.

2026 Houston Rodeo: Lizzo Finally Takes The Stage

R&B superstar Lizzo brought the house down during the RodeoHouston concert series. She shared the lineup with Houston rap legends Bun B and Slim Thug.

The performance marked a long-awaited return. Lizzo was originally scheduled to perform at RodeoHouston in 2020. Six years later, she stepped onto the stage.

And she showed up ready.

The singer performed in leather chaps and a tank top that paid homage to classic western style while still delivering pop-star energy. During the show, she hopped into a red convertible, performed with a live band, and pulled out her flute.

The “About D*mn Time “ singer also stopped by a local restaurant while in town. She was clearly outside at RodeoHouston, living her best life.

2026 Houston Rodeo: Mama Tina Is Serving Gumbo And Boss Moves

Meanwhile, Tina Knowles is making her own impact at RodeoHouston.

The Knowles family matriarch has a gumbo stand at the event, serving bowls of the Louisiana favorite to fans making their way through the celebration. Social media clips show long lines around the booth.

Houston native LeToya Luckett, a former member of Destiny’s Child, even stopped by to support Mama Tina’s latest business venture.

Between launching Cécred with her daughter Beyoncé, writing books, and expanding her business ventures, Mama Tina continues to add new chapters to her résumé.

And judging by the crowd around her booth, the gumbo is worth the stop.

2026 Houston Rodeo: Western Style Is Also Having A Moment

Beyond the music and celebrity sightings, fashion is also having a moment.

Stylish Black women attending RodeoHouston are stepping out in western looks that command attention. Think denim with fringe, studded cowboy hats, turquoise jewelry, leather chaps, statement belts, and boots made for a grand entrance.

Some outfits nod to traditional Western style. Others echo the country-western wave sparked by Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter.

Either way, the style moments are everywhere.

And judging by the energy this weekend, the Houston rodeo is just getting started.

