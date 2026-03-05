Source: 804 Women Making History 2026 / Radio One Richmond

Rasheeda Creighton is a builder—of businesses, communities, and spaces where Black entrepreneurs thrive. After a successful corporate career, she made a bold pivot to focus on creating opportunities for Black business owners to grow and build wealth on their own terms. As co-founder and Executive Director of The JWC Foundation, she helps Black entrepreneurs access resources, networks, and strategies for long-term success.

She’s also the Founder of Killing Superwoman®, empowering Black women to take control of their finances and redefine success on their own terms. A proud Spelman College and University of Michigan Law School grad, Rasheeda holds many titles—but her favorite will always be Mom to Zoe, Akilah, and Saván.













804 Women Making History: Rasheeda Creighton was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com