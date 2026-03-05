804 Women Making History: Markeisha Harris Minor

Source: 804 Women Making History 2026 / Radio One Richmond

Markeisha Harris Minor is a strategic marketing professional and the founder of Your Dream Team Marketing Firm, where she leads bold, high impact campaigns for museums, nonprofits, cultural leaders, and published authors. She does not just market brands. She helps shape how they are experienced. In addition to campaign development, she specializes in marketing strategy, creating trainings and marketing courses, integrating AI tools for business growth, and helping entrepreneurs and organizations build sustainable systems. Through her work, she teaches leaders how to move beyond traditional outreach by leveraging digital media, innovative communication strategies, and relationship driven engagement to build long term community and client loyalty.

She also serves as the Marketing and PR Specialist on the Marketing and Communications team at Virginia State University’s College of Agriculture, where she helps elevate the college’s mission while expanding its visibility and community impact.