Source: 804 Women Making History 2026 / Radio One Richmond

Ayanna Edwards, is a top producing Real Estate Agent with Keller Williams Richmond West. She is a wife, mother, and child of God, and those roles shape the way I serve my clients and my community. She has been in the real estate industry for five years and has a passion about helping families build wealth through homeownership. She was honored to be named Rookie of the Year in 2021. She serves on the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee with the Richmond Association of Realtors. She specializes in working with first time homebuyers and a strong advocate in making housing more affordable and accessible, she works tirelessly to ensure homeownership is not just a dream but a reality for more people in the community.

804 Women Making History: Ayanna Edwards was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com