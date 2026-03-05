804 Women Making History: Ashley Lewis

Source: 804 Women Making History 2026 / Radio One Richmond

Ashley Lewis is the founder and owner of The Beet Box, a Richmond-based juice bar and modern health food café known for its fresh juices, made-to-order smoothies, toasts, bowls, and thoughtfully curated local product offerings. Since opening the first location in Carytown, Ashley has grown The Beet Box to a second location in Church Hill, with two additional concepts set to open at Richmond International Airport in 2026: Beet Box Café and Homegrown, a bar-style marketplace designed to showcase local products from artisans and small businesses while offering curated cocktails, local food, and a community-driven experience.

Beyond The Beet Box, Ashley is also the owner of Melt Parlor, a waxing and aesthetics studio. Across all of her businesses, Ashley is deeply committed to supporting communities of color, increasing access to quality food and wellness services, and creating spaces that reflect culture, creativity, and connection. She works closely with her teams and regularly collaborates with local businesses and organizations to ensure her brands remain rooted in community, impact, and meaningful growth

