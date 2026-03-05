804 Women Making History: Lakisha Greene

Source: 804 Women Making History 2026 / Radio One Richmond

Lakisha Greene is a CEO, award winning fashion designer, serial entrepreneur, legacy builder and visionary who has spent over a decade building brands, platforms and communities rooted in confidence, visibility, alignment and leadership. Lakisha is the founder of House of Le’lamone’, a women’s business hub and co-working space and She Wins Community, a women’s empowerment platform and community, and the host of the She’s All In Podcast. Through her work, she helps women stop playing small with big assignments and steps boldly into rooms with clarity, authority, and presence. Using her voice, platforms and lived experiences, Lakisha’s mission is simple, to turn confidence into currency, helping women activate their magnetic presence and become visible bold leaders in life and business.

