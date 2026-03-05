804 Women Making History: Melody Short

Source: 804 Women Making History 2026 / Radio One Richmond

Melody Joy Short is an entrepreneurship ecosystem builder, investor in Black-owned businesses, and co-founder of the Richmond Night Market. With more than 20 years of experience in business development, brand strategy, and community engagement, she has led programs that expand access to education, funding, and strategic partnerships for Black entrepreneurs nationally.

Melody began her career in the Urban Marketing Department of Sony Music Distribution, cultivating a passion for entrepreneurship and cultural strategy. She went on to serve as Director of Marketing and Business Development for Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns, the largest collection of Black-owned inns in the United States, and appeared as part of the cast of their OWN Network series Checked Inn.

She currently serves as Manager of Community Experience at RUNWAY, a financial innovation firm that invests in Black and Brown entrepreneurs in select markets nationwide, and as a consultant with Bridging Virginia, a local CDFI. In both roles, she has the privilege of working to advance reparative capital and build inclusive economic opportunities. A graduate of Morgan State University’s Earl G. Graves School of Business, Melody is also mother to 17-year-old Nia Abiose—her most important role.

