James Talarico Wins Texas Democratic Senate Primary Over Jasmine Crockett

Texas voters have chosen State Representative James Talarico as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, marking a major political moment for the young lawmaker who only recently stepped onto the statewide stage.

The 36-year-old defeated U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett in a competitive Democratic primary that drew national attention and energized voters across the state. With the win, Talarico now heads into the general election where he could face either longtime Senator John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who are currently competing in the Republican primary.

Speaking to supporters shortly after the results came in, Talarico celebrated the victory as a sign of shifting energy in the state.

“This is proof that there is something happening in Texas,” he told a crowd gathered in Austin. “Tonight the people of our state gave this country a little bit of hope. And a little bit of hope is a dangerous thing.”

Talarico, who represents a district near Austin, was not widely known across Texas before launching his Senate campaign last September. A former public school teacher and current Presbyterian seminarian, he built his campaign around themes of faith, education, and challenging what he describes as a broken political system.

His profile grew significantly during the campaign after gaining attention online and nationally. One notable moment came when a planned interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert reportedly could not air due to broadcast regulations tied to political candidates. Once the interview clip circulated online, it quickly attracted millions of views, giving Talarico a boost in visibility.

His opponent, Jasmine Crockett, entered the race later but with strong name recognition. The Dallas-area congresswoman became known nationally for her outspoken criticism of Republican leaders and viral moments during congressional hearings.

Throughout the campaign, the two Democrats offered different strategies for how the party should compete in Texas.

Crockett argued that Democrats should focus on energizing their base voters, particularly Black voters and younger voters who often drive turnout in competitive races. Talarico, meanwhile, pushed a message aimed at attracting independent voters and moderates who may be frustrated with President Donald Trump and Republican leadership.

The race also sparked broader conversations within the Democratic Party about electability and campaign messaging. At times, tensions rose as both campaigns and outside groups traded criticisms during the final weeks of the primary.

Despite the heated contest, Crockett quickly moved to unify the party after the results became clear. She personally called Talarico to concede and later released a public statement encouraging Democrats to rally behind him.

“Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united,” Crockett said. “This is bigger than any one person.”

The primary turnout itself drew attention as well. More than 2.2 million votes were cast in the Democratic Senate primary, marking the party’s strongest midterm primary turnout in decades.

Still, the road ahead will be challenging. Democrats have not won a statewide election in Texas in more than 30 years. But with a competitive Republican primary still unfolding, some Democrats believe this year could present a rare opportunity.

Now, with the nomination secured, Talarico will spend the coming months trying to turn that momentum into a historic win in November.

