The Top 5 Things to Know Before You Get a Tattoo

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Getting a new piece of body art is an exciting way to celebrate your personal journey, honor your culture, and express your unique style. But before you sit in that chair and hear the familiar buzz of the needle, you need to make sure you make the right choices for your skin. Recently, Jasmine and DL kept it incredibly real, breaking down some essential advice for anyone looking to get inked. Whether you are adding to your sleeve or getting your very first piece, here are their top five things to consider before making a permanent commitment.

5. Laser Removal Hurts Worse Than the Tattoo We have all heard people say, "Think before you ink." The radio hosts stressed that this is not just an old cliché—it is a vital warning. According to the crew, laser tattoo removal is actually far more painful than getting the tattoo in the first place. When you choose a design, make sure it is something you will proudly wear for decades. You do not want to endure the intense pain and high cost of laser treatments just because you made a rushed decision.

Tattoos on your hands and feet look amazing when they are fresh, but they require serious upkeep. The show pointed out that these areas fade much faster than the rest of your body. Think about how often you wash your hands or how your shoes rub against your feet. That constant friction, combined with regular sun exposure, breaks down the ink quickly. If you want a piece that stays sharp and vibrant over time, you might want to choose a different canvas on your body.

3. Always Proofread Your Ink Nothing ruins a beautiful piece of art faster than a glaring spelling mistake. The hosts joked about seeing tattoos with the wrong version of "their," "there," or "they're." Before the artist creates the stencil and definitely before the needle touches your skin, double-check the spelling and grammar. If you are getting a quote, a memorial piece, or words in another language, verify the translation and spelling multiple times.

2. Inspect the Tattoo Shop First Your health and safety must always come first. Before you book an appointment, visit the tattoo shop in person. You need to make sure the environment is sterile, clean, and fully licensed. The hosts emphasized checking out the shop’s hygiene practices and getting a clear understanding of their pricing. Ask questions about how they sterilize their equipment and ensure they open new needles right in front of you.rt.