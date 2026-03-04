Source: @jeffondigital / @jeffondigital

VladTV pulled up to the We Them Ones Comedy Show in Fairfax, Virginia, where he sat down with Problem Child to address controversy and what’s next for his platform.

Vlad tackled his recent viral tweet claiming Jay-Z paid off key figures connected to Tory Lanez’s legal case. According to Vlad, the tweet was never meant to be taken seriously.

“That was a sarcastic troll tweet,” he explained, saying he intentionally made the claims more outrageous to highlight how easily misinformation spreads online. The post quickly gained traction, generating nearly 14 million impressions and sparking widespread debate — even prompting outreach from Tory Lanez’s legal team.

Vlad said the situation proved a larger point: people are often more willing to believe conspiracy narratives than acknowledge long-term success. Referencing Jay-Z’s decades of work, business growth, and leadership of Roc Nation, Vlad argued that success is often unfairly reframed as something sinister.

Beyond the controversy, Vlad addressed criticism that frequently surfaces online, including accusations about his role in hip-hop media. However, he emphasized that his real-life experiences differ from social media commentary, saying he consistently receives support from fans in person.

Looking ahead, Vlad revealed that a major partnership with a big network is in the works. While details remain under wraps, he promised the deal will lead to “gigantic interviews” that audiences won’t see coming.

VladTV Talks Jay-Z Troll Tweet, Controversy, and Major Network Deal was originally published on kysdc.com