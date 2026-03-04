MAGA Is Turning On Donald Trump Over Strikes Against Iran

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Polls were already indicating that President Donald Trump is the most unpopular president of any of our lifetimes before his administration joined Israel in launching the deadly strikes against Iran that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and five other top Iranian officials, more than 150 Iranian civilians, and six U.S. service members so far. Now that the commander in chief that MAGA rubes believed would serve as an “America first,” anti-war president has turned out to be a warmongerer pretending to be a peacemaker, Trump is even losing many of his own ever-faithful loyalists in right-wing media, social media and in the GOP.

That’s right, y’all — much of the MAGA world is big MAGA mad that the president who lies about everything was also lying about not starting any new wars.

Megyn Kelly was almost as angry over the strike as she was over Black Santa Claus, the existence of HBCUs, and Spanish during the Super Bowl halftime show, saying in a lengthy and heated rant that “no one should have to die for a foreign country.”

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson — who lost his job peddling pro-Trump propaganda, and has reportedly visited the White House three times in the last month — called the attacks on Iran “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

Of course, Trump — who will never respond to criticism by being introspective as long as sinking further into his self-delusion is an option — responded to Tucker and Kelly by essentially claiming they aren’t real MAGAs anyway.

“I think that MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two,” Trump wrote on social media, referring to Kelly and Carlson. “MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing — every aspect of it… This is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly.”

Trump also said Kelly should “study her history book a little bit,” which might have been insulting if it hadn’t come from the president who failed to display basic knowledge of the Declaration of Independence that one time.

“Megan was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time, and nothing stopped me,” Trump added. “And so, you know, some people are against — and they always come back. She came all the way back. But now I guess she maybe doesn’t like the idea of this war, but I do because I have to keep nuclear weapons out of the hands of the Iranians.”

Remember back in June of last year, when Trump bombed Iran’s nuclear sites and claimed he had “obliterated” the nation’s nuclear weapon capabilities, and MAGA had a grand old time celebrating that supposed win? Good times, amirite?

Anyway, Trump is, as usual, simply ignoring reality by claiming Carlson and Kelly are outliers when it comes to MAGA supporters not being so supportive after the strike.

I mean, I guess Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t really count since she’s been trying to rebrand herself as the anti-MAGA antihero for a while now, but here she is denouncing Trump in an interview with Kelly and on social media.

Matt Walsh, the white Christian nationalist who hates Muslims almost as much as he loves humping Trump’s leg, also criticized the president over the attack.

Congressional Republicans have also turned on the MAGA messiah.

From CBS News:

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky is leading the House war powers effort alongside Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California. Massie has criticized the strikes in strong terms, claiming the approach is not in line with the “America First” agenda, while saying that lawmakers must go on the record on the issue. GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a co-sponsor of the war powers resolution in the upper chamber, has also condemned the move to strike Iran without Congress’ approval, citing the legislative branch’s authority to declare war. The House and Senate are set to vote on war powers resolutions this week that would require the president to seek congressional approval to use military force on Iran. And while the efforts are mostly backed by Democrats, they pose key tests for the GOP. Rep. Warren Davidson, an Ohio Republican, has called on the administration to lay out compelling reasons for the war in Iran. Ahead of this weekend’s attack, Davidson said he would support the war powers resolution in the House “in the absence of new information.” “This week we’ll either see real intel, hear a persuasive explanation with a defined mission, and declare war / authorize a mission, or Congress must pass this War Powers Resolution and cease work in Iran,” Davidson wrote on X on Monday.

Daaaaaamn, Trump — if you lose MAGA, who else do you even have?

And, again, who would have thought that the president — who bombed Iran unprovoked several months ago, and, since then, has bombed Venezuelan boats, abducted the Venezuelan president, threatened Greenland with a takeover, and did it all just because the U.S. has the military power to do it — would start a fresh war by bombing Iran completely unprovoked again, right?

Anyway, here’s a friendly reminder that we could have had a president who wouldn’t have made it her mission to throw the world into chaos with unbridled authoritarianism and brand new wars.

In fact, I’m just going to leave this tweet from that would-be president right here…

MAGA Is Turning On Donald Trump Over Strikes Against Iran was originally published on newsone.com