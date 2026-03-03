Can Raleigh See Tuesday's Rare Lunar Eclipse?

Source: Ezra Acayan / Getty

Can Central NC See the Rare Blood Moon Eclipse?

Wake up early and step outside! Our community has a chance to witness a spectacular total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning, March 3. If you want to celebrate the beauty of the cosmos before your daily routine begins, here is exactly what you need to know about spotting this blood moon in Raleigh and across North Carolina.

When to Catch the Show

The celestial event kicks off early. You can start seeing the partial eclipse around 4:50 a.m. The main event—the total eclipse where the moon takes on a striking red hue—hits its peak at exactly 6:34 a.m. However, catching this moment will require a bit of luck and the perfect location.

Viewing Conditions in North Carolina

Will the weather cooperate? Unfortunately, the forecast predicts mostly cloudy skies and potential showers across central NC. Even if the skies clear up, you face another challenge. The moon will sit very low on the horizon right as the eclipse peaks, and it will set just 10 minutes later. To get the best view, find a high vantage point with a completely clear view of the western horizon, away from tall buildings and trees.

The Rare Selenelion Phenomenon

Tuesday’s event brings a unique, empowering twist called a “selenelion.” This rare phenomenon happens when you can see the eclipsed moon setting and the sun rising at the exact same time. It is a beautiful, diverse display of nature’s timing. Because the sun rises in the east while the moon sets in the west, the glowing horizon might make the dark, red moon slightly harder to spot.

Even with cloudy skies trying to spoil the view, stepping out to try and catch this rare sight is a wonderful way to connect with nature. Gather your family, look to the sky, and share the inclusive journey of watching the stars. If the clouds win this time, don’t worry. Our community can look forward to the next visible total lunar eclipse in June 2029!

