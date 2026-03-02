Baltimore’s Julian Reese Signs Two-Way Deal With Wizards

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Baltimore native Julian Reese is back in familiar territory, returning to the DMV after signing a two-way NBA contract with the Washington Wizards late last week.

After spending time in the G League within the Toronto Raptors system, the former Maryland star now continues his pro journey just miles from where he built his college legacy — and close to the family support that has fueled him from the start.

“Being able to stay in the DMV means a lot,” Reese said. “After playing four years of college here, being able to keep playing in front of my family means everything. My mom doesn’t have to travel far to watch me play, and that’s really the biggest thing.”

For Reese, the moment the opportunity became real is still sinking in.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Signing that contract felt great. It was crazy,” he said. “My agent called and told me the Wizards wanted to give me an opportunity, and it was just this happy feeling. It still doesn’t feel real. I’m so grateful and ready to maximize my opportunities.”

A Baltimore product who became a cornerstone of Maryland men’s basketball, Reese appeared in 134 games across four seasons in College Park. He finished his career with 1,488 points and 1,014 rebounds, ranking second all-time in program history on the glass. His 15-point performance in Maryland’s 2025 NCAA Tournament win over Colorado State remains one of the highlights of his senior year.

Reese credits his time at Maryland for preparing him for the grind of professional basketball, especially the early lessons learned about earning minutes and staying ready.

“It definitely molded me,” he said. “My freshman year taught me how to maximize the minutes I get in the G League. I’m excited to play for the Wizards, and I’m grateful they saw my potential.”

Baltimore’s Julian Reese Signs Two-Way Deal With Wizards was originally published on 92q.com