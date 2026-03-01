Regina Hall Stands With Lindo, Jordan at NAACP

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Regina Hall Shows Support for Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan at NAACP Awards

A powerful moment of unity took center stage at the NAACP Image Awards as Regina Hall acknowledged Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan following the recent controversy surrounding the BAFTA Awards.

While presenting on stage, Hall took a moment that resonated deeply with the audience, signaling support for both actors in light of the incident that sparked conversations across social media and entertainment spaces.

Without turning the ceremony into a spectacle, the gesture was subtle yet impactful, reinforcing a sense of solidarity in the room.

The audience response made it clear where the support stood.

Applause filled the venue as Hall continued, creating one of the evening’s most talked about cultural moments.

Online, viewers echoed similar sentiments, praising the grace shown by Lindo and Jordan and applauding the NAACP Image Awards for remaining a space that centers respect, dignity, and celebration of Black excellence.

The moment underscored why the NAACP Image Awards continue to matter beyond trophies.

It is not just about wins. It is about community. It is about standing together. And it is about ensuring Black artists are affirmed in spaces designed to uplift them.

