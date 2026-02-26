Laura Loomer Calls Obamas 'Anti-White Racists.' Trump Shares Her Post

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Here’s how unserious President Donald Trump is about proving he’s not racist after he posted an AI-generated image of Barack and Michelle Obama depicted as apes…

Over the past couple of weeks, Trump has responded to allegations of anti-Black racism by sharing a video reel of him posing for photos with various Black celebrities, paying tribute to Jesse Jackson by making himself out to be the late civil rights icon’s benefactor and white savior, and celebrating Black History Month by staging a Hey-Here’s-My-Black-Friend-O-Thon at the White House.

So, what is Trump doing this week to show he is actually the least racist president ever? He’s sharing a post by loud and proud racist Laura Loomer, who had the unbridled nerve to insist that it is the Obamas who are “anti-white racists.”

Now, before we get into the sheer absurdity of Loomer accusing literally anyone of racism, let’s take a look at her idiotic post about a Netflix board member, which somehow segued into random allegations against the U.S.’s first Black president and first lady.

“Netflix Board Member Susan Rice says corporations that took a ‘knee to Trump’ will face an ‘accountability agenda’ from elected Democrats if they win the midterms in 2026 and the 2028 Presidential election,” Loomer tweeted, along with footage from an interview in which Rice talks about how “elites” will fare after the mid-term elections. “Does Netflix stand by their Board Member threatening half of the country with weaponized government and political retribution for choosing who they wanted to vote for as President? This is as anti-American as it gets, and Netflix is proving every day they are an anti-American, WOKE company. Rice is basically openly saying that Democrats will go after anyone and everyone who supported President Trump, embracing weaponized lawfare against potentially millions of Americans.”

First, how the hell did Loomer get from “corporations that took a ‘knee to Trump'” to “anyone and everyone who supported President Trump”? And that’s not where her leaps in logic end, but I’ll circle back to that in a sec.

Trump — being the president of abject media illiteracy that he is — predictably reposted Loomer’s nonsense, writing, “Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences.”

Susan Rice was the national security adviser and U.N. ambassador under Obama, and President Joe Biden’s domestic policy adviser until she left the White House in 2023. Rice currently serves no role in the U.S. government, but she does continue to serve on Netflix’s board, which she joined in 2018, according to the New York Times.

As for why the president of the United States and his white supremacist adviser believe a Netflix board member has the authority to make credible threats on behalf of the Democratic Party, well, my first instinct is to blame systemic inbreeding, but since I don’t know much about either of their family trees, I’m going to guess it’s because MAGA is a culture of not knowing how anything works.

Besides that, Loomer is really out here accusing Rice of engaging in “weaponized government and political retribution” — even though Rice is currently neither a politician nor a member of the government — while defending a president who ran on promises to seek retribution against his legal and political rivals, which he did, albeit largely unsuccessfully. But sure, Rice is “as anti-American as it gets” for doing something she’s not even in a position to do.

These people are irreparably stuipid.

Now, let’s get back to how they’re racist.

Loomer went on to tweet: “Making this more horrifying is the fact that if the Netflix-Warner Bros. merger is approved, positive messaging of the Democrats’ upcoming witch hunts against Trump from Barack Hussein Obama and his anti-White racist wife Michelle would likely be blasted across all streaming services as the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions continues to grow within Netflix. The Netflix-Warner Bros. merger would result in a streaming monopoly, which the Obamas will have a significant stake in.”

First of all, in their post-political lives, the Obamas have been the most minding-their-own-business-ass couple ever, and have not had nearly as much to say about Trump as Trump has had to say about them, as they have lived in the president’s head rent-free for the entirety of the decade plus that it has been since the Obamas left the White House.

So, what “witch hunt” is Loomer even talking about? Again, Obama has almost only ever spoken about Trump in response to Trump’s refusal to keep his and his wife’s names out of his butthole-shaped mouth.

Lastly, and more to the point, who TF is Loomer calling racist?

This can’t be the same Laura Loomer who called Rep. Jasmine Crockett a “ghetto Black b*tch,” called Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee a “ghetto b*tch” immediately after the late congresswoman died from pancreatic cancer, and called former Vice President Kamala Harris, New York AG Letitia James, and Fulton County DA Fani Willis “meritless DEI Shaniquas,” simply because they are Black women with more extensive professional and educational resumes that she could ever hope to achieve.

As for Trump, the president states in his post that Rice is a “racist” whom Netflix should fire. But Rice is “racist” based on what? Where did that allegation of racism even come from? Even Loomer hadn’t made that particular allegation against anyone whose last name isn’t Obama, so what gives? It’s almost as if Trump arbitrarily called Rice “racist” for no discernible reason outside of her being Black, which the president has a long track record of doing.

Also, if Trump isn’t racist, how come he’s reposting content from a demonstrable racist — one who has even adopted his racist emphasizing of Obama’s middle name, Hussein?

It’s almost as if they’re all peas in a white supremacist pod. Go figure!

Laura Loomer Calls Jasmine Crockett A ‘Ghetto Black B—h’

Trump Is Taking National Security Advice From Laura Loomer





Laura Loomer Calls Obamas 'Anti-White Racists.' Trump Shares Her Post was originally published on newsone.com