'Sinners' Production Designer Hannah Beachler Calls John Davidson's N-Word Tick 'Almost Impossible'

Source: Variety / Getty

The 2026 BAFTAs are making headlines for a controversial moment during Sunday night’s broadcast that left viewers polarized. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting the award for best visual effects when John Davidson, who has Tourette’s syndrome and is the inspiration behind the British film I Swear, had an outburst or that caused him to yell a racial slur. Davidson could be heard yelling the n-word of-camera and according to other attendees, that wasn’t the first time he said it.

‘Sinners’ production designer Hannah Beachler, called Davidson’s outburst “almost impossible because it “happened 3 times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show.”

After the incident, BAFTA Host Alan Cummings asked for “understanding.”

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” he explained. “Thanks for your understanding and for helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Beachler also criticized the way the show handled the apology as she continued to share her experience at the annual award ceremony.

“And a third time at a Black woman. I understand and deeply know why this is an impossible situation. I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of ‘if you were offended’ at the end of the show. Of course we were offended…but our frequency, our spiritual vibration is tuned to a higher level than what happened. I am not steal [sic], this did not bounce off of me, but I exist above it. It can’t take away from who I am as an artist.”

Delroy Lindo told Vanity Fair, he and Michael B. Jordan “did what we had to do.” And he explained that “someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterward.”



Fans are calling bullsh*t. Sports journalist Jemele Hill took to X to blast the BAFTAs for offering more grace to Davidson than Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.

'Sinners' Production Designer Hannah Beachler Calls John Davidson's N-Word Tick 'Almost Impossible' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com