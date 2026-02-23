50 Cent and T.I.’s Feud Heats Up After T.I. Says He Lost Respect for 50 Cent

50 Cent sparked the feud by posting about T.I.'s wife, leading to a response from T.I.'s son King Harris.

King Harris made personal attacks against 50 Cent, including references to his late mother.

T.I. publicly backed his son and criticized 50 Cent, while 50 Cent remained unbothered by the attacks.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

What started as a social media dispute between 50 Cent and T.I. has quickly turned into a multi-layered feud involving family members and deeply personal jabs.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The tension reignited after 50 Cent shared a post that included a photo of T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, along with a caption warning T.I. to keep his name out of his mouth. The post immediately caught attention online, and it didn’t take long for T.I.’s son, King Harris, to respond.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

King entered the conversation in defense of his mother. In the comment section and through a series of Instagram stories, he directed his anger toward 50 Cent, making harsh and explicit remarks. The exchange escalated further when King referenced 50’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson, bringing the dispute to an even more personal level.

King made it clear he felt the line had been crossed by mentioning his mother, and he doubled down in several posts, challenging 50 and defending his family’s name. His comments quickly spread across social media, adding fuel to an already tense situation.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

T.I. also stepped in with his own response to 50’s post. Without holding back, he criticized 50 and backed his son publicly. The Atlanta rapper’s message made it clear he was standing firmly behind his family in the dispute.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent appeared unbothered by the attacks. In a brief Instagram response, he shared a meme and captioned it with laughter, signaling that he was not taking the threats or insults seriously. Known for his history of online feuds and trolling, 50 has often leaned into controversy rather than stepping away from it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This marks another instance of 50 clashing with the son of a fellow artist. Earlier this year, he was involved in a separate online disagreement with another rapper’s son, adding to his long list of public disputes.

Related Article: T.I. Fires Back At 50 Cent Online Amid VERZUZ Chatter

Related Article: Marlon Wayans Warns 50 Cent About Karma Over the Diddy Documentary

As of now, Tiny Harris has not publicly commented on the situation. The feud remains largely confined to social media, but fans are watching closely to see whether it will cool down or continue to escalate.

For now, what began as a back-and-forth between two veteran rappers has expanded into a family-centered conflict, showing just how quickly online exchanges can spiral into something much bigger.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

50 Cent and T.I.’s Feud Heats Up After T.I. Says He Lost Respect for 50 Cent was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com