Gospel Icon Marvin Sapp Announces Engagement

Marvin Sapp's children planned a surprise engagement celebration, leading to his proposal to Dr. Cole

Dr. Cole is the founder of the Born 2 Danz Worship Arts Conference and a behavioral health practice

Sapp's hit song 'Never Would Have Made It' inspired a biopic about his life that aired in 2022

Marvin Sapp is entering a new chapter of his family life as he announces his engagement to Dr. La’Boris Cole.

Sapp and Cole had been friends for more than 10 years before beginning a courtship that they kept private until they were sure of the relationship’s direction.

Sapp’s children planned the surprise engagement celebration, which was masqueraded as a birthday party. Once the couple arrived, Sapp got down on one knee – surrounded by his and Cole’s family– and asked Cole to be his wife.

He presented her with a stunning diamond engagement ring to commemorate their love and their commitment to one another.

Marvin Sapp has been transparent about his journey as a widower who devoted himself to raising his children after his late wife, MaLinda Prince Sapp, passed away in 2010 after battling colon cancer. Sapp’s children are now adults; each of the two eldest children is married and has one child.

Throughout his journey, especially as his children entered adulthood, Sapp has also been transparent about dating and his desire to eventually marry again.

In 2026, God has given Marvin Sapp the desire of his heart!

A native of Mississippi, Dr. La’Boris Cole is a visionary leader, transformative therapist and creative pioneer whose work bridges ministry, mental health, leadership and the arts. She is the Founder and Executive Director of the internationally recognized Born 2 Danz Worship Arts Conference as well as the Founder and CEO of Cole Associates & Counselors of Texas, a multi-site behavioral health practice. Dr. Cole received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi College and received her doctoral degree in Clinical Counseling from Trevecca Nazarene University. Her life’s mission is to help people recognize their value, heal fully and walk unapologetically in their God-given assignment.

Widely known for his massive cross-over hit “Never Would Have Made It,” Marvin Sapp is a pastor, author, radio show host and internationally renowned singer who has enjoyed a decorated three-decade music career that still carries relevance and resonance. He is senior pastor of The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas. “Never Would Have Made It” remains one of the longest running #1 songs at radio of any genre and was named an Associated Press Song of the Year – also among songs from any genre.

"Never Would Have Made It" remains one of the longest running #1 songs at radio of any genre and was named an Associated Press Song of the Year – also among songs from any genre. The song inspired a biopic of Marvin Sapp's life story, which aired to overwhelming response on TVONE in 2022. Sapp has released 16 albums and is one of the few Gospel artists who have amassed more than 1 billion streams on Pandora. A nod to his continued influence in music, Marvin Sapp was inducted into the Black Music Entertainment Walk of Fame in 2023, along with Dallas Austin, Queen Latifah, Jermaine Dupri, Busta Rhymes, Magic Johnson, Lil Wayne and Mahalia Jackson. Marvin Sapp is not a singer who happens to preach, but a preacher – called by God – who is gifted to sing. He is dedicated to shepherding God's people through the Word of God.

Dr. La’Boris Cole and Marvin Sapp have not announced their wedding date.

TV One premiered NEVER WOULD HAVE MADE IT: THE MARVIN SAPP STORY in 2022. Sapp served as executive producer on the biopic. Watch the TV One original movie anytime On Demand or on the TV One app.

