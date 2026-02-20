New Poll Indicates Most Americans Think Trump Is Doing A Bad Job

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

At this point, we should all be surprised that President Donald Trump hasn’t tried to make presidential polling and approval ratings illegal — because that’s kind of his go-to when he doesn’t get the results he wants.

Since the start of Trump’s second term, his approval ratings on everything from his handling of the economy to his cruel and xenophobic approach to immigration crackdowns have done virtually nothing but sink, causing the president much anger and embarrassment, because he’s just so dedicated to pretending everyone likes him.

Anyway, another recent round of surveys indicates that most, or at least close to half, of the U.S. populace believes Trump is “cruel,” “corrupt,” and “racist” — likely because he’s, well, demonstrably cruel, corrupt, and racist.

From NJ.com:

An Economist/YouGov poll, released Tuesday, found that nearly half of Americans believe Trump is “dangerous,”“corrupt,” “cruel” and “racist” — while a majority disapprove of his handling of his overall job as president. According to the poll, 50% of U.S. adults say Trump is “dangerous,” compared to 20% who disagree with the label. While 49% of respondents think he is “corrupt” and 23% do not, he is called “cruel” by a 46% to 22% margin and “racist” by a 47% to 24% margin. At the same time, 43% of Americans say the president is “bold,” followed by 33% who describe him as “effective,” 31% as “intelligent,” 21% as “honest,” 19% as “steady” and 18% as “inspiring,” the poll found. The harsh assessment comes as Trump received a 56% disapproval rating in the poll, while 39% of Americans strongly or somewhat approve of his performance in office. The poll also revealed that 57% of adults strongly or somewhat disapprove of his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, as the Department of Justice has made around 3.5 million pages related to the late convicted sex offender public since December. According to the poll, 53% of Americans say Trump is trying to “cover up” Epstein’s crimes, compared to 29% who say he isn’t.

Well, at least a lot of people think the president is “bold.” I don’t know why anyone would think it takes much courage to be a raging white nationalist in a country that was founded on raging white nationalism, but whatever. I’m much more concerned about the 31% of poor, misguided and undereducated souls who think the commander-in-cancer-causing-windmills-and-Lysol-injections is an “intelligent” person, as well as the 21% who think the president of “they’re eating the pets,” who is still claiming the 2020 election was rigged, and that the “BIDEN FBI” is responsible for Jan. 6, is “honest.”

Still, these polls seem to reflect the general breakdown of who likes Trump, who doesn’t, and who is still too much of a moderate fence-straddler to form an opinion.

The YouGov poll concluded that four out of 10 U.S. citizens believe Trump is the “worst president in U.S. history,” and an additional 12% of respondents think Trump is “worse than average.” That’s roughly 52% of respondents who would give Trump’s presidency a D at best, and that’s only if they were feeling far too generous.

He’s a bad president and an even worse human being, y’all. It’s not “Trump Derangement Syndrome” just to acknowledge what’s right in front of us.

