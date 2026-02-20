Trump Gushes Over Nicki Minaj’s Appearance During Black History Month

Trump repeatedly complimented Minaj's physical appearance, focusing on her skin and nails.

Minaj has appeared with Trump and voiced support for him, sparking widespread discussion and criticism.

The exchange highlights the crossover between politics and pop culture, with both supporters and critics weighing in.

President Donald Trump had plenty to say about Nicki Minaj during a recent Black History Month event at the White House, but much of the attention quickly shifted to his repeated comments about the rapper’s appearance.

While speaking during the celebration, the president paused his prepared remarks to highlight Minaj, who had appeared with him in Washington just weeks earlier. As the audience reacted, Trump began praising the rapper’s beauty and continued with a string of compliments that focused heavily on her physical features.

He described her as “so beautiful,” drawing particular attention to her skin and nails. As he spoke, he gestured toward his face and even used his hands to show the length of her nails, joking about whether they were real. Trump continued to express admiration for Minaj, noting that she had recently visited the White House and saying she “gets it,” a comment that appeared to reference her public support for him.

The moment added to a growing list of public interactions between the two. In late January, Minaj joined Trump in Washington to help promote the launch of “Trump Accounts” for American babies, a new initiative she pledged to support financially. During that appearance, the two were photographed together, with Minaj’s signature long nails and glamorous style drawing attention online.

At that earlier event, Trump also complimented her nails and joked that he might grow his own to match. Minaj, in turn, spoke positively about the president, even describing herself as one of his biggest supporters. Their exchange sparked widespread discussion across social media, with reactions ranging from amusement to criticism.

During the Black History Month ceremony, Trump returned to his prepared speech after the extended remarks about Minaj, continuing to acknowledge several historic Black figures and cultural icons. He referenced well-known names across music, civil rights, and sports while emphasizing the importance of recognizing Black contributions to American history.

Even so, his comments about Minaj quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the event. Many viewers focused on the contrast between the formal setting and the casual, personal nature of his praise. Others pointed to the growing public connection between the two, noting that Minaj’s recent appearances and statements have kept her closely tied to the political spotlight.

As conversations continue online, both supporters and critics are weighing in on the unusual crossover between politics and pop culture. For now, the exchange has added another layer to an already headline-making relationship that continues to draw public attention.

