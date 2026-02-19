Luther Sings “A House Is Not A Home” Live At The NAACP Image Awards

Listen Live
Luther Vandross has always been a staple of "Black Love" in our community and he gave us some of the best song remakes in history...including a remake of Dionne Warwick's "A House is Not a Home."

Published on February 19, 2026

Luther Vandross has always been a staple of “Black Love” in our community and he gave us some of the best song remakes in history, including “Love Won’t Let Me Wait” (Major Harris), “Always and Forever” (Heatwave), “If Only For One Night” (Brenda Russell) and remake of Dionne Warwick’s “A House Is Not a Home.”

Watch Luther: Never Too Much on TV One Sunday February 22nd, at 6PM eastern / 5PM central. A revealing documentary directed by Dawn Porter covering his Grammy-winning career, his 1981 hit, and his struggles.

Below is the classic live performance of “A House Is Not a Home.” at the NAACP Image Awards which brought Dionne Warwick to tears.

