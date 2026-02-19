Olandria Carthen Slays Cardi B’s Tour In Roberto Cavalli

Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Olandria Carthen is continuing her fashion-girly reign, and her latest slay happened at Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Los Angeles. The Love Island USA star turned the concert into a girls’ night out and documented major moments in a 20-slide Instagram carousel that fans immediately ate up.

For the night out, Olandria stepped out styled by brother duo the Reismans in Roberto Cavalli. The HBCU grad wore a black leather two-piece that delivered instant drama. The cropped mandarin-collar top featured intricate dragon embroidery with red piping that popped against the leather. The fitted pants hugged her curves perfectly, creating a sleek, rockstar silhouette, giving edgy and feminine at the same time.

Her glam sealed the deal. Giving us doll per usual, she wore soft bangs, glossy lips, and sculpted makeup. Olandria added a septum ring for extra funkiness.

Olandria Shares Her Girls Night Out With Cardi B On Instagram

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Olandra fed her fans on IG with a carousel we loved. From mirror selfies with her crew to arena shots bathed in red concert lighting, Olandria gave followers the full “it girl” experience. The carousel was like a FaceTime with your stylish bestie living her best life who somehow ended up backstage. She posed with friends in the bathroom mirror, snapped close-ups from her seat, and shared the celebrity link-ups.

Of course, she caught up with Cardi B. Olandria posed alongside Cardi and other Black “it girls.” We’re talking Niecy Nash, Victoria Monét, and Jordan Chiles.

Fans couldn’t get enough of her flicks. They flooded her post with fire emojis and “MOMMYYY” reactions. One fan summed it up perfectly: “Oh, absolutely no one is doing it like her.” Others kept the fashion love going, writing, “Roberto Cavalli looks amazing on Ola,” “Face card is lethal,” and “This whole look is obsessed.”

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Olandria is one of many celebrities stopping by the Little Miss Drama tour as Cardi B takes over major cities across the country. The tour has already drawn packed crowds and social media buzz at every stop. The NYC rapper is set to hit multiple cities throughout the run, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, and New York.

Olandria Carthen Slays Cardi B’s Tour In Roberto Cavalli was originally published on hellobeautiful.com