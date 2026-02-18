FBI Uncooperative With State Law Enforcement In Pretti Investigation

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Whether it’s the heavily redacted Epstein files or the way it’s handled the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, the Department of Justice under the Trump administration seems to specialize in the cover-up. Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has said that the FBI has formally refused to share evidence in the killing of Alex Pretti by a federal agent.

According to CBS News, the BCA added that the FBI has similarly refused to share evidence in the shooting death of Renee Good by an ICE agent and the shooting of a Venezuelan national by federal agents. The BCA called the FBI’s refusal to share information “concerning and unprecedented.”

“Our agency has committed to the FBI and Department of Justice that should its stance change, we remain willing to share information that we have obtained with that agency and would welcome a joint investigation,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “We will continue to pursue all legal avenues to gain access to relevant information and evidence.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for impartial investigations into Good and Pretti’s deaths on Monday in a post on X. “Trump’s left hand cannot investigate his right hand,” Walz wrote in response to the FBI refusing to share evidence. “The families of the deceased deserve better.”

Renee Good and Alex Pretti were both lawfully observing ICE agents during their deployment in Minnesota. Good was trying to drive away from ICE agent Jonathan Ross when he fired several shots into her car, killing her. Good’s shooting spurred weeks of protests, culminating in a massive economic blackout both within Minnesota and nationwide.

Pretti was shot only a day after the economic blackout. A group of ICE agents was harassing a woman in Minneapolis when Pretti went to assist her. Clearly posing a threat to the group of heavily armed men, the ICE agents pepper-sprayed Pretti, beat him while he was on the ground, and then shot him several times in his back, killing him.

Earlier this month, Pretti’s family called for the FBI to work with the BCA to investigate his shooting. “Justice and accountability requires a thorough and impartial investigation to establish the facts. A truly joint state and federal investigation would be a welcome development,” the family said in a statement.

The deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti have significantly soured public opinion on ICE and the Trump administration’s mass immigration campaign. The majority of Americans want ICE either significantly altered or outright abolished, and that’s largely due to the actions of Jonathan Ross and the federal agents who shot Alex Pretti.

You would think that the FBI would read the room and restore public trust by conducting a fair, impartial investigation into the federal agents who killed two American citizens. The DOJ announced they’d be conducting a civil rights investigation, but were quick to temper hopes that refusing to hold the officers accountable and impeding the ability of state law enforcement to investigate the shooting, the FBI and DOJ are essentially saying the quiet part out loud: the federal government believes it is above the law.

ICE’s immigration campaign isn’t about keeping Americans safe; it’s about instilling fear into all Americans who don’t fall in line with the Trump administration.

