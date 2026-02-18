Listen Live
Trump Admin Appeals Order To Restore George Washington Slavery Exhibit

The Trump administration continues their efforts to try and re-write history by changing historical records by appealing an order to restore an exhibit on 9 people enslaved by George Washington.

Published on February 18, 2026

The Trump administration continues their efforts to try and re-write history by changing historical records. They’re now appealing an order to restore a Philadelphia exhibit on 9 people enslaved by George Washington. A judge compared the Trump administrations actions to the totalitarian regime of “1984” and criticized their attempts to revise historical records and removal of content about enslaved people, the LGBTQ+ community, and Native Americans from historical sites.

