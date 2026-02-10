Black Tech Innovators for Black History Month | Techie Tuesday

Honoring pioneering Black inventors like Garrett Morgan, Mark Dean, and Katherine Johnson who shaped modern technology

Highlighting Kimberly Bryant's Black Girls Code, empowering young Black girls to learn programming and digital skills

Showcasing 16-year-old Bohlale Mphahlele's wearable safety earrings, a tech-based solution to gender-based violence

Source: Daniel de la Hoz / Getty

Black History Month is a time to celebrate legacy, innovation and the trailblazers who changed the world. During a recent tech segment, Beyonce Alowishus took a moment to spotlight some of the brilliant Black inventors and creators whose work continues to shape everyday life.

Among those recognized was Garrett Morgan, the inventor behind the modern traffic signal, whose creation transformed road safety across the globe. Mark Dean was also highlighted for his role as a co-inventor of the personal computer through IBM, helping build the foundation of modern computing. Without contributions like his, today’s digital world would look very different.

Another major name mentioned was Kimberly Bryant, founder of Black Girls Code, an organization that has helped thousands of young Black girls learn programming and technology skills. NASA legend Katherine Johnson also received recognition for her groundbreaking work in mathematics and computing that helped make space exploration possible.

While these historic figures made a lasting impact, a young inventor from South Africa is already making waves with a powerful idea of her own. Sixteen year old Bohlale Mphahlele has developed wearable safety earrings designed to help protect women from violence and kidnapping. Inspired by the high rates of gender based violence in her country, Mphahlele created earrings that double as emergency devices.

With the push of a button, the earrings can instantly send a wearer’s location to trusted contacts if they are in danger or unable to reach their phone. The device can also take photos of attackers, offering a layer of protection and potential evidence. Her invention has sparked excitement online and serves as a reminder that innovation has no age limit.

The segment also encouraged parents to introduce children to technology early. Coding programs and digital learning tools were highlighted as key resources for young people interested in tech careers. Organizations like Black Girls Code, Code Ninjas and other local programs provide opportunities for students to learn programming and digital skills. Google’s online learning hub also offers beginner friendly courses in coding and artificial intelligence for all ages.

New technology developments are also on the horizon. Upcoming smartphone releases from major brands are expected soon, and there are reports of new wearable AI devices in development that could change how people interact with everyday technology.

From historic pioneers to young innovators just getting started, the message is clear. Black excellence in technology continues to grow, and the future of innovation is being shaped by both legacy and the next generation.

Black Tech Innovators for Black History Month | Techie Tuesday was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com