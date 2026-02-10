Its Official, Bad Bunny Smashes Super Bowl Halftime Ratings Record!!!

Most anticipated this and it came true…Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most watched ever in the history of televised halftime shows with a record breaking 135.4 million viewers. The top 10 is as follows:

1: Bad Bunny 135.4 – million

2: Kendrick Lamar – 133.5 million

3: Michael Jackson – 133.4 million

4: Usher – 129.3 million,

5: Rihanna – 121 million,

6: Katy perry – 118.5 million,

7: Lady Gaga – 117.5 million

8: Coldplay, Beyonce Bruno Mars – 115.5 million

9: Bruno Mars – 115.5 million

10: Madonna – 114 million.

See full story here