Donald Trump Shares Racist Depiction Of The Obamas As Apes

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty

In today’s episode of You MAGA Morons Elected An Incel 4Chan Troll To The White House, President Donald Trump — the so-called world leader who spends his days on social media, posting conspiracy theories, lies about the 2020 election being rigged, racism, AI videos and the Obamas — posted a conspiracy video that claimed the 2020 election was rigged and randomly ended with an AI-generated racist depiction of Barack and Michelle Obama.

It’s like the president had a lying, insecure, bigoted propagandist BINGO card he was trying to tackle in one post.

Now, it’s worth noting that what has gone viral on social media is a screenshot of the very end of a video that runs just over a minute, and mostly features some white guy from the “Trust me, bro” side of the internet conspira-splaining that election machines were rigged against Trump in 2020, a claim multiple news networks and Trump supporters have been successfully sued for making, because it had and continues to have no merit.

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As for the depiction of the Obamas as monkeys, that image originated from an AI-generated video shared back in October by Bobbie Coleman, the chairperson of the Hardin County Republican Party in Kentucky. The video also featured a number of other prominent Democrats depicted as various animals, but began with the racist ape depiction of the former president and first lady. (Coleman apologized for the video, claiming the racist implications of the imagery hadn’t occurred to him, to which the Black side of the internet collectively said, “Sure, Klan — I mean, Jan.”)

Still, people aren’t wrong to consider Trump’s sharing of the image to be yet another example of his racism, as well as his increasing inability to half-conceal his raging bigotry whenever he posts on social media or speaks publicly. It’s just that, at this point, collecting evidence that Trump and his administration are racist is like collecting evidence of pollen in the spring.

Then again, the same can be said for Trump’s demonstrable detachment from reality, his delusion regarding the 2020 election, the Obamas living rent-free in his head a full decade after they left the White House, and his sharing of dumb, racist and immature AI videos of his political rivals in jail and wearing sombreros, and of himself piloting a jet that drops a load of feces on “No Kings” protesters.

This is your president, good people. This is who America elected to the highest office of the land twice.

MAGA, amirite?

SEE ALSO:

How Trump’s AI Use Fuels Disinformation And Political Hate

Trump Shares AI-Video Of Obama Arrest





Donald Trump Shares Racist Depiction Of The Obamas As Apes. Is Anyone Surprised? was originally published on newsone.com