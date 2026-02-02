Cher’s Shocking Mix-Up as Kendrick Lamar & SZA Win Record of the Year

Cher accidentally announced the late Luther Vandross as the Record of the Year winner.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA won for their song 'Luther,' which samples Vandross' hit.

Lamar embraced the humor, thanking Vandross and reflecting on the emotional sample clearance.

The 2026 Grammy Awards delivered plenty of unforgettable moments, but one of the night’s biggest highlights came with an unexpected twist. When Cher stepped onstage to present Record of the Year at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, she accidentally announced the late Luther Vandross as the winner — instead of the actual recipients, Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

The moment quickly became one of the most talked-about scenes of the ceremony. As Cher opened the envelope, she read out Vandross’ name, which immediately sparked confusion and laughter throughout the crowd. In reality, Lamar and SZA won for their collaborative track “Luther,” a song that samples Vandross’ 1982 duet with Cheryl Lynn, “If This World Were Mine.”

Rather than letting the slip overshadow the achievement, Lamar leaned into the humor during his acceptance speech. He playfully repeated Vandross’ name while thanking the iconic singer for inspiring the track. The crowd responded with cheers and laughter as Lamar reflected on how meaningful it was to reinterpret the classic song. He shared that receiving clearance to use the sample was an emotional moment for the team and one they didn’t take lightly.

Beyond the viral moment, the win represented another major achievement for Lamar, who dominated the nominations this year. He entered the ceremony with nine nods across several top categories, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for GNX. His work on “Luther” also earned recognition for Song of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance. Additional nominations included Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “30 for 30” with SZA, along with multiple rap performance and songwriting categories.

SZA also had a strong night, earning individual recognition in the traditional R&B category for “Crybaby.” Together, the pair’s success with “Luther” further cemented their creative chemistry and influence across genres.

The Record of the Year category itself was stacked with major releases. Other nominees included Bad Bunny’s “DtMF,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild,” Doechii’s “Anxiety,” Billie Eilish’s “Wildflower,” Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra,” Chappell Roan’s “The Subway,” and Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “Apt.”

Lady Gaga also had an impressive showing with seven nominations tied to her album Mayhem and multiple pop and dance categories. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny and Carpenter each secured six nominations, proving the competition was fierce across the board.

Although Cher’s announcement slip briefly stole attention, the night ultimately belonged to Lamar and SZA. Their win not only honored a legendary musical influence but also delivered one of the most memorable and lighthearted moments of the 2026 Grammy Awards.

