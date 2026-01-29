Family of DJ Michael Watts Asks for Prayers Amid Health Issues

Source: DJ Michael Watts / DJ Michael Watts

The family of Houston music icon DJ Michael Watts has released an official statement asking for prayers and support as he faces serious health challenges. Watts has been hospitalized for the past week due to significant medical issues. The family expressed gratitude for the continued outpouring of love and asked the community fans and supporters to keep him lifted in prayer as they trust God for healing and favor. They also respectfully requested that hospital visitation be limited unless advised directly by the family and shared that updates will be provided as appropriate.

Michael Watts is a Houston based DJ producer and founder of Swishahouse Records and is widely recognized as a pioneer of the chopped and screwed sound. Beyond his influence in music he has long been a staple voice and presence on 97.9 The Box where he helped shape Houston hip hop culture on and off the air. His impact spans decades and includes playing a major role in the rise of artists such as Slim Thug Paul Wall Mike Jones and many others.

Watts began his career in Houston’s Homestead neighborhood in the late 1980s creating fast paced mixtapes before later adopting the slowed down mixing style inspired by DJ Screw. Over time his work helped define a signature Houston sound that resonated nationally and globally cementing his legacy as one of the city’s most influential cultural figures.

During this time the entire Radio One family including his colleagues at 97.9 The Box is sending love prayers and healing energy to Watts and his loved ones. The family thanked everyone in advance for their continued support and prayers.

